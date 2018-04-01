Food and Nutrition inspectors issue warning notices

KUWAIT: Capital and Farwaniya Food and Nutrition inspectors filed 18 citations and issued eight warning notices while inspecting foodstuff stores and restaurants in Farwaniya and Riggae. Farwaniya inspectors’ manager Sattam Al-Sehali said that his team filed 16 citations including for allowing workers without health certificates to handle food, hiring such workers and violating cleanliness conditions. Capital inspectors’ manager Salman Al-Otaibi said his inspectors filed two citations and issued four warning notices while inspecting stores in Shuwaikh industrial area and Mubarakiya.

Support local products

Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor’s Assistant Undersecretary for Cooperation Affairs Abdulaziz Shuaib stressed that the ministry fully supports local products, Kuwaiti youth, needy families and entrepreneurs in various co-ops. Speaking on the sidelines of opening the small projects and productive families exhibition at Saad Al-Abdullah Co-op, Shuaib said a special team with elements from MSAL, the Cooperative Societies Union, Wafer Company, the Agricultural Products Company, Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources and the ministry of commerce has been formed to discuss direct vegetable and fruit purchase decisions. He added that the exhibition has 40 booths.

Commenting on co-op activities, Shuaib said co-ops with the highest net profits, shareholders’ profits and rate of supporting entrepreneurs will be honored by the ministry. Saad Al-Abdullah Co-op board chairman Fawwaz Al-Mutairi said the co-op provides full support to entrepreneurs and productive families exhibitions to serve the area’s residents. He added that the exhibition is for a month and will be extended during Ramadan.

MoH mega projects

Health Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs Dr Majeda Al-Qattan said the ministry is keen on enrolling the private sector into contributing in executing mega projects in progress such as Jaber Hospital, the nine medical towers and new hospitals being built in collaboration with other ministries. Speaking on opening the 9th Kuwait Health Conference (Medikia) on behalf of Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, Qattan stressed that participation of specialized companies in the conference will encourage more participation in mega medical projects, which reflect the government’s keenness and seriousness in executing the development plan blessed by HH the Amir. Qattan added that Medikia is a forum for local and international medical companies displaying the latest in medical facilities’ design, construction, equipment and management, which is needed to develop Kuwait’s medical infrastructure as per the state’s development plan.

Missing photographer

Lawyer Ali Al-Ali, the attorney hired by the family of missing photographer Sabah Al-Jandail, said he filed a complaint with the public prosecutor after getting new evidence that his client was kidnapped and killed by his companions. He added that he demanded a full investigation in this regard.

Special symposiums

The research and studies manager at the Ministry of State For Youth Affairs Nasser Al-Shaikh said the ministry is in the process of developing its policies towards the youth and called for combining all related bodies’ efforts to empower Kuwaiti youth according to well-defined plans in education, employment, creativity, security, culture and all developmental elements. Accordingly, Shaikh invited all concerned parties to take part in special symposiums to be held at Shaheed Park on April 3, 4 and 9 from 5 to 8 pm to discuss those strategies.

Allocating land plots

Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan yesterday witnessed signing an agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises Fund and Public Authority for Industry to allocate land plots in Saffareen and Ardhiya industrial area for entrepreneurs.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi