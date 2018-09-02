FM88.8 announce new timing for popular show

KUWAIT: Nabd Al-Kuwait ‘FM88.8’ CEO Talal Al-Yaqout said that starting from yesterday, the ‘Diwaniyat Al-Yaqout and Al-Ansari’ program will be broadcast from 1 pm until 4 pm daily Sundays through Thursdays. Yaqout said the new decision was taken after surveys and studies by specialized companies with a large sample of individuals of various ages, adding that those surveyed who included students, employees, businessmen homemakers and retirees, all said the ‘Diwaniyat Al-Yaqout and Al-Ansari’ program is the best in Kuwait, adding that the survey revealed that individuals want the program be broadcast starting at 1 pm instead of 12 noon, so that they can listen to it and participate by phone.

Yaqout said this move comes at the request of listeners, and to keep ‘Nabd Al-Kuwait’ station in contact with its listeners for a longer period as the school year starts, with the usual traffic jams at this time of year, it also comes at the rush hour, as government employees were not able to listen because they leave at 3 pm. “Our program hits the nail in any subject we discuss and has interest with citizens and expats openly and without bias,” Yaqout said. “I would like to thank all companies that believed in our program and remain the main sponsors through their ads on the diwaniya.”