FM meets UN chief

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday met with visiting United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of existing cooperation between Kuwait the UN and its agencies, along with the latest regional and international developments. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled extolled the UN chief’s efforts to uphold regional and international security and stability.

The UN chief lauded Kuwait’s key humanitarian role and support to UN humanitarian and development activities across the world. The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s Office Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocols Ambassador Dhari Al-Ajran and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s Office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar and several other Kuwaiti diplomats.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received visiting the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his accompanying delegation. Guterres expressed thanks and appreciation for the leading role played by His Highness the Amir in the humanitarian domain.

He also praised the role played by Kuwait in the political and humanitarian spheres as well as His Highness the Amir’s positive role in the current GCC crisis, extolling the high status of Kuwait among the world countries as a center for humanitarian work and to its persistent quest to hosting various humanitarian and relief conferences. – Agencies