FM meets Indian counterpart, receives envoy’s credentials

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received yesterday his visiting Indian counterpart V K Singh. During the meeting, both sides discussed the latest developments in the region and ways to strengthen bilateral ties and boost cooperation in various fields.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also received the credentials of India’s new ambassador to Kuwait K Jeeva Sagar. During the meeting, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled wished the new ambassador best of luck in his new duty, and more developed relations between both friendly countries. – KUNA