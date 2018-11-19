‘Flying gravel’ only on old streets: ministry

KUWAIT: Informed sources at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) said the new asphalt gravel mix has not been used yet, so it cannot be considered a failure. The sources were commenting on accusations that bad-quality material used in road maintenance projects caused damages to streets following the recent heavy rains. MPW sources said the problem of ‘flying gravel’ – a term commonly used to refer to small pieces of stone that damage vehicles in damaged streets – happen only on old streets that were not maintained for years. It said the ministry is keen on removing debris from the streets in coordination with Kuwait Municipality and other concerned departments and clean the streets of loose gravel to protect people and their property. Kuwait Municipality’s cleaning department is carrying out cleaning operations to remove the loose gravel. Meanwhile, Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) is still pumping water out of Doha Spur and Seventh Ring Road in order to open both roads to traffic.

Sudanese nationals

The interior ministry banned the issuance of visas to Sudanese nationals born outside Sudan as a security precaution. An informed source said the circular that was distributed to residency affairs departments in governorates is very clear – banning application of visas for Sudanese workers born outside Sudan, adding that this does not apply to those born in Sudan. The sources said security authorities are taking precautions because many non-Sudanese obtained Sudanese nationality recently and Kuwait should be cautious of their security situation before allowing them in the country.

Pharmacist profession

National Assembly’s health committee rapporteur MP Osama Al-Shaheen said ‘Kuwaitization’ of the pharmacist profession is a priority that has been long overdue, but is being delayed by an act of someone, although it guarantees 825 jobs in the government and thousands in private hospitals. Shaheen received an answer from Health Minister Sheikh Dr Bassel Al-Sabah stating that there are 647 Kuwaiti and 825 expat pharmacists in the ministry. Meanwhile the number of Kuwaiti administrators is 11,895 and non-Kuwaitis 599.

By A Saleh