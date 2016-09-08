Flow House Waterpark opens doors to visitors in Abu Halifa

A new waterpark with completely innovative concepts was launched yesterday at Abu Halifa next to Kuwait Magic Mall. Sprawling over an area of 10 000 square meters, the Flow House Waterpark is now welcoming visitors daily from 10am-10pm.

Besides the regular attraction such as the slides, kids area and the pool, Flow House provides the first of its kind surfing attraction (Flow Rider), where trainers and instructors will teach the visitors how to ride the waves.

The other first of its kind concept in Kuwait is the Clear Lounge Oxygen Bar, which is a diving activity with scenting aroma while enjoying an underwater activity.

For those who would like to spend the whole day at the Flow House, they can rent one of the beach cabins, which will provide them with all hotel services. The visitor can choose between a single or double cabin with prices range between KD 15 and KD 45.

There is an outlet of Ruby Tuesday Restaurant, a small supermarket and a few retail shops within the park providing the visitors all amenities under one roof. Visitors also will have beach access. Another attraction is the multi-purpose hall which is available for daily rent for parties or celebrating different occasions.

General Manager of the Flow House Hamad Al-Khonaini told the Kuwait Times that safety measures and clean water are the top priorities for the management.

He said visitors are not allowed to bring in food from outside. The entrance fee is KD 18 inclusive of the Oxygen Bar or KD 12 without it. For the disabled the fee is curtailed to KD 8 while kids under three years enter for free. The Flow House Waterpark can be contacted over telephone No. 90013322 or visit it at website:www.flowhousekw.com

By Nawara Fattahova