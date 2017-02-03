Flag-hoisting ceremony signals start of Kuwait national celebrations of 2017

KUWAIT: In a big ceremony attended by a plethora of cabinet ministers, state officials, public figures and ordinary people, Minister of Information Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah on Thursday raised Kuwaiti flag over Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center to signal the start of national cerebrations of 2017. Speaking on the sideline of the ceremony, Sheikh Salman, also minister of state for youth affairs and president of the standing committee of national celebrations, stated the flag-hoisting ceremony mixes heritage with moderation and stimulate patriotic feeling among people of Kuwait.

He urged Kuwaiti youth to unite around the flag for building and developing their country while adopting moderation in thinking and acting. He expressed pleasure of the remarkable popular contributions to the ceremony, particularly from youth.

Sheikh Salman congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the occasion of the national days: Independence Day on February 25 and Liberation Day on February 26.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary of the Information Ministry Tariq Al-Mezram pointed out that the standing committee and the Information Ministry has prepared several artistic, cultural and entertainment activities to celebrate national days. He added Kuwait TV and Radio would offer a wide coverage to the national days celebrations in the coming days.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammad Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Social Affairs and Labor Hend Al-Sabeeh, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan, Minister of State for Housing Affairs Yasser Abul and Minister of Public Works Abdulrahman Al-Mutawa. – KUNA