Five Nepali arrested, huge quantity of liquor seized

KUWAIT: Hawally police arrested five Nepalese expats for manufacturing liquor in a house. Around 180 drums in large size were found filled with liquor in the Rumaithiya area house. Both suspects and liquor were referred to concerned authorities.

26 men rescued from sea

Coast Guard rescued 83 marine vessels and 26 persons who faced minor accidents at sea during December. The Guard rescued 5 boats that ran aground, removed 17 floating objects, and sent 14 boats away from off limits areas. Six persons were rescued from drowning and four injured were taken to hospital while 7 persons were reported missing.

Coordination

Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said all governorate sectors are keen on continued cooperation and coordination with security departments during the celebration of the National Day 2017. The governor made this remarks during his meeting with Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Major General Fahad Al-Shuwaie.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun