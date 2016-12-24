Five killed in deadly yacht blaze

KUWAIT: Five people were killed and several others wounded in a yacht fire off the southern resort of Khairan yesterday, the fire department said.

Coastguards and firemen managed to control the fire, the department said in a statement, adding investigations are underway to determine the cause of the deadly blaze. Eleven ambulances and two medevac choppers were dispatched to the scene.

The deceased include three unidentified women, a man and a child. Another person was revived by paramedics and airlifted to hospital for further treatment

By Hanan Al-Saadoun