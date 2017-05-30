Five hurt in Sixth Ring Road accident

KUWAIT: Five people sustained various injuries yesterday in a collision reported on Sixth Ring Road, said security sources, noting that two of the injured were elderly women who were hospitalized in critical conditions after they were trapped in the wreckage. Police opened an investigation to probe the causes of the accident.

No injuries in fires

A fire broke out in a garage in Jahra industrial area, engulfing several under-repair vehicles and a dormitory on the second floor, said security sources, noting that the fire was controlled without any casualties. A fire also broke out in a house in Adan, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said, explaining that firefighters from Qurain rushed to the scene where they divided into three teams – one to evacuate the house, the second to rescue any trapped tenants and the third to fight the flames and put the fire out. No casualties were reported.

Domestic labor working hours

The domestic labor division of the residency affairs department announced that its working hours during Ramadan are 10:00 am till 2:30 pm for the morning shift and 2:30 to 5:30 pm for the afternoon shift.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun