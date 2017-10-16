Family of five killed in Salmiya blaze

Jleeb fire leaves toddler dead

KUWAIT: A family of five died in a fire that broke out in a five-story building in Salmiya yesterday, said security sources. Firemen rushed to the building in response to an emergency call and managed to rescue nine people who were trapped behind thick smoke. Eighteen ambulances were dispatched to the scene and they transported the victims to Mubarak Hospital. But five of them, a mother and her four children who were found in critical condition, died before they arrived to the medical facility. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire started in a fourth-floor apartment, and smoke trapped the Bangladeshi family inside their fifth-floor apartment, while help was too late to get to them. A case was filed for investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

In a similar incident, a two-year-old Arab child died in the hospital shortly after arriving there after being rescued from a burning apartment in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh. Firemen rushed to the scene and managed to rescue four people who were trapped behind flames and smoke in the second floor. Further investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Traffic cases

Ministry of Interior’s relations and security media department said the Interior Ministry’s Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs Major General Fahad Al-Shuwayye’ met with the President of the Comprehensive Court Chancellor Adel Boresli to discuss cooperation on traffic-related cases and setting a special mechanism to solve around 500,000 accumulated cases in 2017-2018. Both sides agreed that traffic violations and the related verdicts won’t be written off by time.

Inspections

Several inspection campaigns to track down traffic law violators in various governorates were held from October 8-14, which resulted in filing 25,636 citations, impounding 463 vehicles and eight motorbikes, while 24 motorists were arrested for committing severe traffic violations.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun