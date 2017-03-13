Five companies compete for park maintenance contract

KUWAIT: Five local companies qualified by the Central Tenders Committee (CTC) are currently competing to win a tender for landscaping, maintenance and irrigation at Al-Shaheed Park, while 10 other companies were disqualified for various reasons such as filing incomplete documents, owning small nurseries, not achieving any projects over the past five years or lack of experience in doing Amiri Diwan projects over the past five years. CTC set March 26 as the deadline for disqualified companies to file grievances.

Court order upheld

The court of cassation yesterday upheld an appeals court order which acquitted former MP Saleh Al-Mulla from charges of slandering His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Egypt. The public prosecution had challenged the appeal court’s verdict, but the cassation court, whose rulings are final, rejected the challenge.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi