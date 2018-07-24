Fishmonger used nails to increase fish weight

KUWAIT: Responding to a complaint about inserting steel nails inside fish to increase their weight, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) yesterday announced referring a fishmonger to the commercial prosecution for commercial fraud.

A press statement issued by MoCI said responding to a video showing a female citizen who found steel nails on gutting some fish, Minister Khaled Al-Roudhan instructed the consumer protection section to inspect the entire fish market to make sure all fish displayed for sale are safe and arrest the fishmonger who sold the fish to the woman. MOCI urged consumers to keep their purchase bills and the number of the fish market outlet they buy from to protect their rights in case of any further fraud attempts.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi