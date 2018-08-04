First niqabi fined in Denmark

STOCKHOLM: A 28-year-old woman wearing a niqab on Friday became the first person in Denmark to be fined for violating a new controversial law banning full-face Islamic veils in public places, media reported. Police were called to a shopping center in Horsholm, in the northeastern region of Nordsjaelland, where the woman had become involved in a scuffle with another woman who had tried to tear her niqab off, police duty officer David Borchersen told the Ritzau news agency.

“During the fight her niqab came off, but by the time we arrived she had put it back on again,” Borchersen said. Police took a photograph of the woman wearing the niqab, and obtained security camera footage from the shopping center of the incident. The woman was informed she would receive a fine of 1,000 kroner ($156) in the post, and was told to either remove her veil or leave the public space. “She chose the latter,” Borchersen said. – AFP