First Deputy Premier commends Islamic Treasures exhibition

Organized in cooperation with the National Council for Culture, Art and Letters

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah praised Sunday the Islamic Treasures Exhibition, which included Mahmoud Al-Nouri’s private collection.

Sheikh Nasser said he was very happy to have visited the exhibition “which includes an important collection of our relics and Islamic history.” The National Council for Culture, Art and Letters (NCCAL) opened the Islamic Treasures Exhibition, which was held under auspices of Sheikh Nasser. The Defense Minister called on the public to visit the exhibition and enjoy the collection “which will educate them about Islamic relics.”

Nouri, the oldest relics’ collector in Kuwait, said cooperation with NCCAL resulted in the organization of the exhibition. He thanked Sheikh Nasser and his spouse Sheikha Hessa Sabah Al-Sabah for their support and passion to antiquities in general. The exhibition includes rare copies of Holy Quran, coins, manuscripts, carpets, jewelry, textile and pottery. Nouri collected this treasure from different parts of the world over three decades. – KUNA