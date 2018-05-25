First Deputy Premier chairs govt follow up committee’s meeting

KUWAIT: The ministerial committee of preparing and following up the government’s programs met yesterday under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah AlAhmad Al-Sabah, said the defense ministry’s moral guidance and public relations department. A number of ministers and top concerned officials attended the meeting, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Hamed Al-Azmi, and Finance Minister Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf.

In other news, Sheikh Nasser Sabah AlAhmad received at his bureau at Seif Palace on Wednesday Sayyid Ammar Al-Hakim, Leader of National Wisdom Movement of Iraq, and the accompanying delegation. the Ministry of Defense, in a statement, quoted Sheikh Nasser as praising during the meeting bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, affirming keenness on bolstering these ties further.

The two sides discussed issues of common interest during the meeting, attended by the Amiri Diwan Advisor, Mohammad Abulhassan. Separately, Kuwait’s National Security Bureau Chief Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah and US envoy for the global coalition against the so-called Islamic State (IS) Brett McGurk discussed topics of common concern at a meeting on Wednesday. During the meeting, the two officials reviewed cooperation and bilateral relations as well as means of developing and promoting them, the apparatus said in a press statement. They also focused on key issues on regional and international levels that concern the two countries, it added. — KUNA