First Deputy PM’s recovery ‘excellent’

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s recovery is “excellent”, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday. Ghanem made the remarks during a short visit to Tashkent to meet Sheikh Nasser, who is undergoing recuperation at the Uzbek capital, according to a statement by Al-Dustour news network.

“Sheikh Nasser assured us about his health and recovery which has been taking place in an excellent manner, and we hope his recovery ends quickly and he returns to his home,” Ghanem said before departing to Baku, Azerbaijan. Ghanem is accompanied by MPs Mohammad Al-Huwailah and Abdullah Al-Dosari to participate in the 100th anniversary of establishing the Azerbaijan parliament. – AFP