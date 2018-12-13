First Deputy PM, UK ambassador discuss New Kuwait 2035 plan

Sheikh Nasser leaves to China on official visit



KUWAIT: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah speaks with British Ambassador Michael Davenport during their meeting on Wednesday. — KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah discussed the New Kuwait 2035 development plan and issues of mutual significance with British Ambassador Michael Davenport and the visiting military attache. The plan, which represents His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s vision, “aims to build the Kuwait of the future on a path that corresponds with the development being witnessed in the outside world,” Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.



During the talks, Sheikh Nasser hailed the UK’s deep expertise and capabilities on this matter, particularly its success stories in the creation and management of global economic expanses, such as Hong Kong and Gibraltar. Partnership opportunities with Kuwait aimed at mobilizing its economic activity amid these plans were discussed as ideas and consultations were exchanged, without overlooking the aspects of security and their relevance to these suggestions. Security was mentioned as a prerequisite for enhancing investor confidence, added the statement.



Separately, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad left yesterday to the People’s Republic of China for an official visit. Sheikh Nasser was seen off by Chief of Army General Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Al-Khudher, Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of General Staff Colonel General Sheikh Abdullah Nawaf Al-Sabah. – KUNA