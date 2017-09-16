First Consulting Services for Government Projects Forum (ENCON1) kicks off today

KUWAIT: The First Consulting Services for Governmental Projects Forum (ENCON1) commences today at 7:00 pm at Al-Baraka Ballroom of Crowne Plaza hotel under the motto of ‘Towards Professional and Transparent Consulting Services.’ Engineer Magdy Sabry, the Executive Manager of the organizing company NoufEXPO, was pleased to note that ENCON1 convenes under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait.

He said that His Highness is keen to support the initiatives that contribute to the welfare and progress of Kuwait. Sabry said that he is delighted since Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and the Acting Minister of Information, will inaugurate the event representing His Highness the Prime Minister. Hind Sabeeh Barrak Al-Sabeeh, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, will also deliver a keynote speech during the opening ceremony.

Many government senior officials and leaders of key engineering and consulting services firms are taking part in this event. This large, prestigious crowd is due to the invaluable efforts of the Federation of Kuwaiti Engineering Offices and Consultant Houses in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the Central Agency for Public Tenders.

Unprecedented participation

Sabry said that ENCON1 succeeded in bringing a significant number of the most prestigious engineering offices and consulting firms in Kuwait and the region, as well as, all related government and supervisory agencies. He attributed this to three main reasons.

First, ENCON1 is the first of its kind that brings together the public sector and the private sector, as well as, the supervisory agencies to discuss how to boost efficiency of consulting services in government projects. Second, ENCON1 discusses the values of professionalism and transparency as the governing methodology that should be adopted in executing government projects where consulting services form its base.

Third, the Forum convenes in the wake of launching Kuwait’s National Development Plan 2035 to build a New Kuwait. This long awaited plan promises a lot of prosperity to Kuwait and many organizations strive to be part of its success.

Sabry concluded his statement by extending his thanks to all the sponsoring companies, namely, ASTAD International, Gulf Consult, Dar SSH International Consultants (SSHIC), Pan Arab Consulting Engineers (PACE), Osama Bukhamseen Design Engineering and Consultants, KEO International Consultants (KEO), The Associated Engineering Partnership (TAEP), Projacs, Kuwait United Development and Project Management Company (KUD), GEO International Environmental Consultation Company, (GEO), Projects House (PH), and Linkage MENA.

He extended his thanks also to all the participants from all government and supervisory agencies, and the organizing teams of the Federation of Kuwaiti Engineering Offices and Consultant Houses and NoufEXPO for their months’ long efforts and hard work. He finally welcomed Kuwait’s visitors who came from abroad and wished everybody a nice stay and a successful event full of networking and business development opportunities.