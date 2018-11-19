Firms linked to rain damage banned

KUWAIT: The government yesterday banned all companies and architectural firms that designed and implemented housing, infrastructure and road projects damaged by recent heavy rainfall pending an investigation. Minister of Public Works Hussam Al- Roumi briefed the Cabinet about an investigation with individuals and companies into the causes of floods.

The government assigned the ministry of public works and the fatwa and legislation department to refer to prosecution two parliamentary reports about damage in asphalt to hold those responsible accountable. The government also formed a team, chaired by Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh, to renovate houses damaged by rainfall and provide suitable alternate housing. —KUNA