Firms, banks urge disabled to be tapped

KUWAIT: Various Kuwaiti sectors attach much significance to the incorporation of handicapped people not only in the society but in the economic domain as well. As per Article 14 of Law 8/2010, Kuwaiti public, private and oil sectors should set a minimum four percent recruitment quota for Kuwaiti people with special needs. Several Kuwaiti bank and corporate officials showed much interest in the employment of disabled people just out of belief in their capabilities, and in the indispensable creation of the congenial atmosphere for them to join the private sector. To put all the articles of the said law in force, essential vocational training should be organized pursuant to an orderly mechanism of action in order to secure jobs to this segment of the society, they opined in separate statements. Efforts are being exerted to host conferences and meetings with stakeholders in a bid to put the law in question in place, eventually leading to answering the needs of the disabled, they said. The private sector, in particular, ought to offer jobs to this category of people, given that many of them have skills and capabilities that actually need to be drawn upon, they urged.

Vice-Chairman of the Kuwait Holding Projects Company (KIPCO) Faisal Al-Ayyar said: “The company’s general policy does not discriminate between segments of Kuwaitis wishing to work; including people of special, minor or moderate disabilities and even others, as long as they are able to create, innovate and work to serve the firm and its shareholders.”

KICPO’s social responsibility is a resonant example for its eagerness to allow this category in the economic community, giving them careers at any of its subsidiaries, Al-Ayyar said: “The door is open for every disabled person to work at the company as part of a plan to recruit efficient people, including handicapped persons,” said Suleiman Al-Waqayan, an educational firm board member. Many disabled persons across the world have proved that they are really creative and efficient, so Kuwaiti employers need to change their mind and recruit this segment of the society, he added.

Ahli United Bank’s Assistant General Manager for Complaints and Customer Protection Sahar Dashti boasted that her bank has spearheaded an unprecedented initiative purposed to train and employ people with special needs. The effort mainly aims at incorporating disabled people in the society as partners to the State’s development drive, and capitalizing on their skills and capabilities, she elaborated. For instance, they can be recruited in bank’s customer service sections, Dashti said, citing work principles and values in Kuwait as ensuring equality and justice in recruitment. She defended people with special needs as being an integral part of the Kuwaiti society, who should be helped and backed by everyone nationwide. – KUNA