Firemen tackle Shuaiba warehouse blaze

KUWAIT: Firefighters tackled a blaze that erupted in a warehouse containing foam, paint and cleaning material in west Shuaiba yesterday. No injuries were reported in the blaze which required efforts of firefighters from four different stations, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement. Meanwhile, investigations began to find out the cause of fire.

Citizenship forgery

Detectives discovered a new citizenship forgery case involving a Kuwaiti woman who has two separate nationality certificates. Interior Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passports Maj Gen Sheikh Mazen Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah sent a tip to detectives about a Kuwaiti man who manipulated his nationality file ten years ago and added his daughter-in-law to his file as his daughter, after giving false details, and got her civil ID, a nationality and passport stating that she is born in 1983.

Investigations also revealed that the woman was later involved in schemes by which she would agree to marry a man in order to obtain marriage loans and housing allowances, before getting a divorce that would also entitle her to receive a monthly payment from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor as well as a labor support allowance. The woman scheme this action with several men to receive multiple payments from the government. Police arrested the woman and her husband, and found with them documents showing that the woman had two separate identities. They woman admitted to committing the forgery together with her husband and father-in-law who has since passed away.

Domestic violence

A man left his wife and sister-in-law injured in a domestic dispute reported recently. Police and paramedics arrived to the scene shortly after the incident was reported, and found the two women suffering from several injuries. The sisters were taken to hospital, and a case was filed for investigations.

Arrests

Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh police arrested an Ethiopian woman wanted on smuggling liquor for personal use, and for having an expired residency. The arrest was made after the woman attempted to escape as soon as she noticed police while walking by a street in the area. Separately, Hawally police arrested a Kuwaiti young man with possession of a police strobe lights in a Salmiya mall’s parking lot. The suspect was charged with impersonating a detective. Meanwhile, Police in Reqqa arrested a citizen for causing public disturbance, and was also found to be wanted for defaulting on a KD 12,000 payment. The arrest was made following complaints from area residents. The suspect was sent to concerned authorities.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies