Firemen tackle huge fire at Jahra metals’ factory

KUWAIT: A large group of firefighters put out a fire at a large metals’ factory dumpsite in Jahra’s Amghara Industrial Area, west of Kuwait City. Some four fire departments, including Jahra, Sulaibikhat and Farwaniyah, handled the fire which spread out across a 3,000 sq/km radius, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said in a statement. – KUNA