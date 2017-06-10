Firemen tackle blaze at Industrial Shuwaikh

KUWAIT: A fire broke out in a deserted building in Shuwaikh industrial area located over an area of 1,500 square meters, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. Firemen found a number of cooking gas cylinders stored in the building and managed to remove them before they caught fire. No casualties were reported except for a fireman who suffered a knee injury and was evacuated to Al-Razi hospital.

Inspection

Mubarak Al-Kabeer municipality inspectors conducted a campaign in which they inspected number of food stuff, wholesale and retail store and restaurants. Mubarak Al-Kabeer emergency team leader Nasser Al-Hajri said that three citations were filed in Abolhssaniya for operating without a license. He added that that citations for 186 illegal ads and three parks built in violation to public property were filed while 10 buildings were inspected. Separately, Hawally municipality inspectors launched a campaign that resulted in filing 20 citations involving hiring laborers who have no health certificates, violating cleanliness conditions and operating prior to having a license issued.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun