Firemen tackle blaze at Dajeej commercial building

Several collapses reported at site; no injuries

KUWAIT: Firefighters tackled a blaze that gutted a commercial center in Al-Dajeej yesterday morning, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said. Operations received a call at 3:49 am over a blaze at a 10,000-square-meter business complex, where teams of firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately, read a statement by the Kuwaiti fire department. Despite numerous obstacles, including a warning system malfunction and several collapses at the site, the fire crews managed to suppress the blaze with no reports of casualties.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun