Firemen quickly put on fire in eight storey building

KUWAIT: Firemen hastily put out a fire in an eight-storey building yesterday. Firemen responded to a call about the fire in an annex of the building. The building was evacuated and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported.

Roaming vendors

The Municipality’s central emergency team launched a campaign against roaming vendors in Siddiq, resulting in their arrest. The vehicle that supplied them with foodstuff was also impounded.

‘NFPA 20+25’

The planning and administrative department organized with the National Fire Protection Association the “NFPA 20+25” on water pumps, with the participation of 20 officers and engineers from the prevention sector as well as Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

By Hanan Al-Saadoun