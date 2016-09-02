Firemen extinguish fire in Kuwait’s Al-Shuaiba district

KUWAIT:

district yesterday and took effective precautions to prevent the blazes from spreading to a nearby plant for manufacturing combustible substances.

At noon, operations room of Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) was informed about flare-up of the huge fire at the sponge warehouse in Western Al-Shuaiba, prompting the department to order prompt dispatch of several fire brigades to the scene, the KFSD Public Relations and Information Department said in a statement.

The firemen arrived at the scene in three minutes and promptly worked on isolating the burning store from nearby factories and plants including one that manufactures flammable oils. The blazes were put out quickly after securing the site.

Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah arrived at the scene to inquire about the losses and the firemen well-being. Several senior officers of the fire department quickly came to oversee the operation. – KUNA