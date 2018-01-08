Fireman hurt in Salmiya Blaze

KUWAIT: Firemen dealt with a blaze reported in a five-story Salmiya building yesterday. Firefighters from the Bidaa and Salmiya fire stations responded and evacuated the building before putting out the flames. A fireman suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.

KD 1 million debtor caught

Hawally police arrested a man wanted for several debt cases totaling more than KD 1 million. The suspect, Kuwaiti, was sent to the Civil Investigations Department, Al-Rai reported. Meanwhile, a Syrian man was arrested on a KD 7,316 debt and sent to concerned authorities.

Mall inspection

Ahmadi violations removal team conducted an inspection in a Fahaheel mall to check if the signs’ licenses were up to date and if workers’ health certificates were valid. Head of the team Mohammad Al-Khaldi said 90 stores were inspected and 13 citations were issued.

Drug possession

Farwaniya police arrested a Kuwaiti citizen with possession of three envelopes of heroin. The man was sent to the Drug Control General Department (DCGD). Meanwhile, an Indian man was arrested with possession of four pieces of hashish and four envelopes containing shabu (meth), and he was sent also sent to DCGD.

Bootleggers arrested

Two Asians were arrested for selling liquor to their compatriots. Both were sent for deportation. The due were caught after a failed attempt to escape, and more than 5,000 liquor bottles were fined with them.

Addicts busted

A woman and two men were found in an abnormal condition inside a car in Andalus. They were arrested and sent to DCGD. Patrol officers grew suspicious of the car that was parked in a space in the area, and found the three individuals sleeping inside. None of the three carried any IDs with them.

Thefts

Farwaniya detectives are looking for a thief who stole KD 1,000 from a Farwaniya Co-operative branch Society branch during Dhuhur prayer. The man reportedly switched off the CCTV cameras at the store to avoid being identified. Investigations are ongoing. Separately, chocolates and candies worth KD 660 were stolen from a vehicle owned by a sweets shop. In another case, a Syrian man informed police about goods worth KD 8,000 that were stolen from a warehouse. The stolen material included 125 stationary boxes, 150 boxes of kitchenware, in addition to a frozen food making machine. Detectives are working on the case. Meanwhile, an unknown person broke into a men’s gym in Fintas and stole a bag containing KD 12,000 and mobile phones. Detectives are investigating.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies