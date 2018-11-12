Fireman hurt in Salhiya blaze

KUWAIT: A fire broke out in the exterior of a building under construction in Salhiya, said security sources, noting that firemen from the Capital fire station rushed to the scene and managed to contain and control the flames, preventing them from spreading to other parts of the building. A fireman was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate said that firemen battled a blaze reported yesterday in a Jleeb apartment, which left no injuries.

Brawlers deported

The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department announced that two groups of Arab men, who were seen in social media videos fighting in Jleeb, were arrested pending deportation for rioting. The department added that the groups were fighting over a traffic problem. The fight had started between two drivers before it escalated and others joined them. Accordingly, the department urged all citizens and expats to respect the law and avoid engaging in any form of rioting.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun