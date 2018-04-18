Fireman hurt in Sabahiya house blaze

KUWAIT: Firemen put out a fire in a Sabahiya house yesterday. Mangaf and Fahaheel centers responded and found out that the fire was in the basement of a three-storey building. Residents were evacuated and the fire was put out. A firemen was wounded in his hand and he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Swindler caught

The juvenile protection department of the criminal detectives arrested a citizen accused of several swindling cases and sentenced to six months in jail. Detectives learned that the suspect used forged seals of government departments and forged IDs to commit his crimes. The suspect was arrested and KD 143,000 in cash were found with him, along with forged cheques, printers, scanners and laminators. He was sent to concerned authorities.

Municipality campaign

The public cleanliness and road occupancy team at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Municipality confiscated and destroyed 50 kg of watermelons and 12 kg of cantaloupes, removed two abandoned cars and replaced 15 dumpsters.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun