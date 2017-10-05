Firefighters battle Zahra house fire

KUWAIT: A fire recently broke out in a house in Zahra, said security sources, noting that Farwaniya firemen rushed to the scene and found that the fire had started in a third floor room. The house was evacuated and the fire was controlled before it spread to other parts of the house. No casualties were reported.

Addict rehab

The interior ministry’s assistant undersecretary for correctional facilities affairs Maj Gen Yousef Al-Muhanna recently received awqaf ministry assistant undersecretary for Quran affairs Dr Waleed Essa Al-Shuaib to coordinate both ministries’ cooperation on rehabilitating inmates, namely drug addicts.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun