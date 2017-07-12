Firefighters battle farm blaze

KUWAIT: Firefighters tackled a blaze that spread over an estimated area of 100 square meters inside a Sulaibiya farm yesterday. The fire reportedly started in a machine used to manufacture asphalt inside the farm. Firemen managed to contain and put out the flames before they could reach diesel containers that were stored in the farm as well. No injuries were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun