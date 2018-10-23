Fire under control at Sulaibiyah industrial zone: KFSD

KUWAIT: Firefighters were able to control a fire that broke out in chalets at a cement plant in the industrial zone of Sulaibiyah, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Public Relations and Information office said Monday. In a press release, KFSD said a report was received at 8:00 pm of a fire in an area of approximately 1,500 square meters, and firefighting teams were dispatched from the Sulaibikhat, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Mishref and Support Stations. The fire broke out in four chalets containing offices and furniture for factory workers, the statement said, adding firefighters started to put the fire out and contain it from all directions. The fire was extinguished without causing any injuries, however an investigation to the cause of the fire was open.

Meanwhile, the KFSD Public Relations office said that the Hilali and Madina fire stations responded to a call about a fire in the interior ministry operations building at dawn yesterday. The fire was in the outer building of the center, with one person trapped inside, who was freed and handed to paramedics who took him to hospital. The fire then was put out. The firemen were led by Col Fahd Al-Ajmi and Col Bashar Al-Nafe from Hilali and Madina centers respectively.

Separately, the interior ministry’s public relations department said a mock evacuation was conducted at Saleh Al-Ruwayeh intermediate school in Ardiya, in which several field sectors participated. It added the evacuation was successful and was conducted in record time. The exercise is part of the training program conducted by the civil defense on educating school teachers and students on how to act during crises.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun