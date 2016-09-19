Fire in Khaitan, Salmiya

KUWAIT: A fire broke out yesterday in a Khaitan building, and tenants managed to control it before firefighters arrived at the scene, said security sources, noting that the fire was in a sixth-floor apartment. The sources added firemen examined the scene and made sure the fire was extinguished. No casualties were reported. Another fire broke in a Salmiya apartment, said security sources, noting that on arriving at the scene, firemen found the fire on the first floor and immediately worked on ventilating and evacuating the building before they controlled the fire. No casualties were reported.

Men rescued

Three Asian men were injured when a fire broke out inside their Mahboula apartment. Firetrucks from Mangaf and Fahaheel stations responded to the call and fought the blaze, which originated in the fifth floor apartment. The three men were rescued by firefighters and the fire contained.

Impacts of recent fire

A meeting was held yesterday between EPA Director Sheikh Ahmed Al-Humoud, PAAAFR Director Faisal Saud Al-Hasawi and KFSD director Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad to discuss possible environmental impacts of the recent fire in Sulaibiya and the violations that caused it. The meeting also recommended forming a special tripartite committee to prevent any similar violations and remove them in various areas.

Incriminating meth

MoI’s Relations and Security Media Department said that the Health Ministry officially issued two ministerial decisions (232 and 233/2016) on incriminating meth and all its derivatives and listing them as psychotropic substances as of Sept 4, 2016 – the date on which both decisions were published in the official gazette.

Back from school

MoI’s Assistant Undersecretary for Operations Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh stressed that the operations sector has completed all preparations for the new school year, focusing on safe journeys for students to and back from schools, in addition to facilitating easy flow of traffic. He added that police helicopters would monitor various streets at rush hours and report to the operations center immediately.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun