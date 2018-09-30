Fire in Salmiya flat kills Father; maid and kids in Mubarak hospital

KUWAIT: A fire broke out in a Salmiya flat yesterday, killing a father while leaving his maid and two kids in severe condition. Security sources noted that the man was killed while the housemaid and his two kids suffered from severe smoke inhalation and were rushed to Mubarak hospital for emergency treatment.

Fire on sixth ring road

A vehicle caught fire along the sixth ring road security sources said yesterday. Firemen from the Farwaniya district rushed to the scene where they managed to control the fire before it spread. No casualties were reported at the scene.

Citations filed

The capital municipality emergency team leader, Zaid Al-Azmi said that his team has filed 53 citations and dealt with five complaints regarding bachelors’ residing amongst families in the month of August. He added that the team also made 63 warning notices for violating public property, 28 for violating public facilities’ safety and security conditions, 12 warning notices for using property for purposes other than those in the license, 16 for violating shop window regulations, removed 1506 illegal ads and arrested 43 illegal butchers.

CSC systems

Informed sources at the Civil Service Commission said all ministries and government entities are obligated to link together the fingerprint systems within the CSC. They said the decision by the remaining government bodies to link their systems with CSC is a “compulsory move.” They said this move aims at enabling the concerned authorities at CSC to follow up on data and make sure everything remains in compliance with the rules and standards circulated by the commission. The sources said a new automated system will be applied to ministries and government bodies that will commit all those who did not link the fingerprint system with CSC to quickly rectify this and link it.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun