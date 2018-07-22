Fire destroys dhow near Sharq fish market

KUWAIT: A dhow was totally destroyed when a huge fire broke out onboard while it was docked near the fish market in Sharq yesterday, said security sources. Strong winds helped flames spread to two other boats, which forced other boat owners to quickly sail away in order to avoid the flames, the sources added. The fire was controlled without reporting any casualties. Separately, a car was completely engulfed in flames in front of its owner’s Qairawan home. Firemen responded and put out the fire, which destroyed the car and the front façade of the house. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was deliberate as gasoline was poured on it. The owner accused three people, two bedoons and a Syrian, of the arson due to previous disputes with them. Two of the accused were arrested while one bedoon man is still at large. Meanwhile, firemen tackled a blaze in a Farwaniya carpenter shop located in the basement of a building. Firemen evacuated the building and put out the fire quickly.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun