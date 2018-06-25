Fire burns seven stores in downtown

- Home
KUWAIT: A huge fire broke out in a five floor building on Fahad Al-Salem street in downtown Kuwait City Saturday night. Firemen from Hilali, Shuwaikh industrial, Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh, and the central fire stations rushed to the scene and found out that the fire had started in seven stores inside the building which is located on a total area of 1,200 square meters. The building’s tenants had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure until firemen controlled and extinguished the fire. No casualties were reported.
By Hanan Al-Saadoun
|This article was published on 25/06/2018
