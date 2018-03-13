Fire at Shuwaikh factory no injuries reported

KUWAIT: No injuries were reported in a fire that burned a tank inside a lubricants recycling factory in Industrial Shuwaikh yesterday. Firefighters isolated the tank where the fire started immediately upon their arrival to the scene, which helped prevent flames from spreading to nearby tanks and minimize damage. They managed to extinguish the blaze shortly afterwards. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Vehicles removed

The interior ministry’s relations and security information said the team removing encroachments on state property in cooperation with Kuwait Municipality removed eight abandoned vehicles, eight half lorries, eight dump trucks, forklifts, cranes, five tow trucks and four large bulldozers from Dajeej on the Sixth Ring Road.

E-Passport Center

The interior ministry’s nationality and passports center said Mubarak Al-Abdullah Electronic Passport Center began receiving applicants from yesterday from 8:00 am until 1:30 pm and from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. He said citizens can make appointments online at (www.moi.gov.kw), then go to the center to complete the transaction.

Students’ contest

As part of the 34th Gulf Traffic Week, a contest between students from Umm Amer Al-Ansariya Secondary School and Lubna bint Al-Harith School was held at the education ministry theater. Activities began with informative flashes and statistics of deaths resulting from traffic accidents, followed by the contest.

Advisor assaulted

Diplomats and workers at an embassy physically assaulted a legal advisor, Al-Anbaa reported yesterday quoting a security source. A dispute occurred between an Egyptian-American and a diplomat in the embassy that led to his beating. The advisor called police, so patrols and paramedics rushed to the scene, but embassy employees prevented them from entering. After negotiations, police and paramedics entered the embassy and took the injured advisor to an ambulance, which was also attacked. The advisor suffered deep wounds despite police attempts to protect him. The attackers escaped back into the embassy. In a separate case, a Kuwaiti juvenile was stabbed in the back during a fight in Dhaher. They boy’s uncle obtained a medical report of the injuries sustained by his nephew. Meanwhile, a citizen in his 20s told police he was beaten by two persons near a Dhaher bridge.

Fugitives caught

Ahmadi police arrested a citizen and a bedoon, who were found wanted over a robbery. A security source said the two were pulled over and found under the influence of drugs, and had different kinds of drugs with them. They were also found wanted for robbing a taxi driver in Fintas. Both were sent to concerned authorities. Separately, a Gulf national was sent to the Drugs Control General Department after he was found under the influence of drugs along with a citizen who was with him. Both had hashish joints and eye drops.

Sheep theft

A citizen told Abdullah Al-Mubarak police that seven sheep were stolen from his Abdaliyah farm, while another said his motorcycle was stolen in Fintas.

Beggars deported

Turkish and bedoon women were sent for deportation for begging in Ahmadi governorate. Police will question the Turkish woman’s sponsor because she has a valid residency permit.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies