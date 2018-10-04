Fingerprint system must for all medics

KUWAIT: The health ministry’s administrative sector is preparing to implement the fingerprint attendance system for all employees at primary care centers, including doctors. Informed sources said this measure comes as a result of demands by the Civil Service Commission with regards to the illegality of making any exemptions.

Meanwhile, the health ministry’s information office held two awareness exhibitions at The Avenues mall. The first exhibition was to mark World Heart Day, while the second was for Alzheimer’s Day. Head of the office Dr Ghalia Al-Mutairi said the office marks several days in October, including those for breast cancer, the elderly, psychiatric health and osteoporosis. She said the office will participate in awareness activities in all health ministry sectors.

By A Saleh and Meshal Al-Enezi