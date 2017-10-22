Fines for discarding butts

KUWAIT: The municipality warned motorists against flinging cigarette butts out of their vehicles or stubbing them out on pavements, parks or in public places, adding that violators will be fined up to KD 200. The Capital municipality emergency team leader Zaid Al-Enezi said article 1 of the municipality services law 9/1987 stipulates that discarding cigarette butts on pavements, streets, squares, yards, parking lots, parks and public places is punishable with fines ranging from KD 5 to KD 200.