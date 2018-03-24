Finance panel to review proposal to tax expat remittances

KUWAIT: The parliamentary financial and economic affairs committee is scheduled to meet today to discuss a proposal to tax expatriates’ remittances. The committee’s chairman MP Salah Khorsheed said Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf will attend the meeting to discuss various related proposals. Khorsheed added that the committee has already reviewed a report by the parliamentary legislative and legal affairs committee, which had rejected the proposal as unconstitutional. He said the topic will be subjected to further study with the finance minister.

Khorsheed denied any intentions to tax citizens’ remittances and stressed that according to statistics, expats’ annual remittances exceed KD 4.5 billion. He also noted that suggestions include imposing gradual taxes. “However, we will consult the finance minister and the Central Bank prior to making any decision,” he concluded.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and A Saleh