Finance ministry denies delaying labor allowances

KUWAIT: Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf yesterday said that the ministry was not responsible for delaying the payment of the national labor support allowances. He said that through the Civil Service Commission, the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program (MGRP) had “unofficially” asked on March 13, 2018 for KD 11,640,000 to pay the allowances. The finance ministry requested more details, which were only sent back to the ministry on Sunday, March 25, and the ministry approved the payment on the same day. The allowances are usually never paid later than the 24th of every month.

Accordingly, the finance ministry urged all government bodies to fully commit to its directives and regulations concerning submitting the needed documents and details as well as responding to the ministry’s inquiries to protect public funds. The ministry also confirmed that it will not accept blame for the failure of any government body to meet its commitments and obligations towards citizens. “It is the responsibility of every government body to verify the data submitted as well as how every single dinar is spent,” the ministry stressed.

Meanwhile, MP Abdulkareem Al-Kandari demanded referring those responsible for the delay for immediate investigations. “A government that is incapable of coordinating between various ministries and bodies cannot be trusted with citizens’ vocational rights,” he underlined. MGRP Secretary General Fauzi Al-Majdali stressed that the salaries of 59,299 citizens registered with the national labor support program would be paid by Thursday or Sunday at most – a total amount of KD 40 million. Majdali added that MGRP had sent the lists to the finance ministry on March 15, insisting that it was the ministry which was late in providing the needed funds.

By A Saleh