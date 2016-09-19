Finance minister welcomes grilling over petrol prices

KUWAIT: Finance Minister and acting oil minister Anas Al-Saleh yesterday welcomed the announcement of MP Faisal Al-Kandari in which he said he will file to grill the minister over the government’s decision to hike petrol prices. Saleh said in a statement the grilling is a constitutional right of lawmakers and that it will be a good opportunity for him to explain the series of economic reform measures the government has taken in the face of declining oil revenues.

He said he will be able to outline what the government has done in implementing the financial and economic reform charter with regards to economic development, and not only rationalizing expenditures, but also boosting revenues. The minister said that such decisions serve the interests of the country and citizens in the medium and long-term although it could be described as unpopular at present. He said the measures had been based on studies and recommendations by international and domestic economic and financial institutions.

Saleh however said the government is currently studying recommendations of the National Assembly’s financial and economic affairs committee which it received during the government-Assembly informal meeting last month. The government is also considering alternative proposals and is assessing the merits and demerits of every recommendation to eventually adopt the best recommendation that would enable the state to provide sustainable a dignified life for citizens. The recommendation submitted by the financial committee calls for accompanying the petrol price hike with other reform measures that would not hurt citizens. The minister did not elaborate on the specifics.

Kandari said on Sunday that he will file a request to grill the finance minister in the Assembly’s next term opening day in mid-October for raising petrol prices unless the government withdraws its decision or compensates citizens. Lawmakers have strongly criticized the government for hiking petrol prices, which came into effect at the start of September, and demanded that it must not be at the expense of Kuwaiti citizens.

In another development, the criminal court yesterday set Oct 10 to issue its verdict against MP Abdulhameed Dashti on charges on insulting Bahrain, a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council alliance. Last month, the same court sentenced Dashti, who is living abroad, to 14-1\2 years in jail for insulting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and endangering Kuwaiti relations with the two GCC members.

MP Ali Al-Khamees asked Minister of Justice Yacoub Al-Sane if the ministry has informed Dashti of the sentences through legal channels and within the stipulated legal period. He asked the minister about the number of cases filed against Dashti that are being heard in Kuwaiti courts and how many verdicts have already been passed against him. Dashti has missed most of the previous parliamentary term on health grounds and for receiving treatment abroad. MPs have demanded that the Assembly should revoke his membership. Khamees also asked the information minister if any financial rewards had been given to Kuwaiti sportsmen who recently won Olympic or Paralympic medals.

By B Izzak