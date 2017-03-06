Finance Minister vindicates economic reform document

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anas Al-Saleh defended yesterday the government’s document of financial and economic reforms as being based on reliable studies and genuine figures. The minister made the press remark in response to claims that the document was not based on correct studies, confirming that it was an outgrowth of detailed deliberations and discussions attended by experts. He emphasized that when it comes to financial and economic issues, accuracy and objectivity should be fully observed.

However, he said efforts were being exerted to develop the way the document’s programs are promoted, dismissing any change in its contents or components. Saleh noted that consultations and deliberations were still being conducted by various governmental agencies for putting financial and economic plans in place. The minister lauded the government’s retrenchment measures as having saved an estimated amount of KD 1.1 billion (around $3.5 billion) for the FY 2015-2016. Recent discussions by economists have unequivocally reflected all involved parties’ keenness on the promotion and development of governmental performance mechanisms, he boasted.

Initiatives presented for pushing forward economic and financial reforms are primarily intended to eventually provide a decent life for citizens and cut governmental expenses, he added. It is not imperative for Kuwait and other oil-exporting countries to address economic challenges amid the current world economic changes and fluctuations, the minister pointed out. – KUNA