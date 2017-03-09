Final warning to Sawaber residents

KUWAIT: The State property department announced that Al- Sawaber complex must be evacuated starting next week under the administrative evacuation law. State property department gave residents of 15 flats, whose owners are refusing to hand over three days to process transactions related to reclaiming and receive their financial dues.

For years, the government has sought means of emptying the complex of residents in order to have it demolished. The Cabinet issued a decree for the removal of all remaining residents by March 31, 2016. Built in 1981 with designs by famed architect and urban planner Arthur Erickson, Al-Sawaber represents a distinct architectural, economic and cultural period in Kuwaiti history.

One of the first high density complexes in the country. Located on approximately 245,000 square meters of prime real estate property in the heart of Kuwait’s financial district, the complex includes 33 buildings and more than 520 residential apartments.

By A Saleh