Filipino man forges documents to steal smartphones and sell for cheaper price

KUWAIT: A Filipino man was sent to the public prosecution after investigations revealed that he forged documents to steal smartphones and then sell them for cheap. The man took advantage of the fact that he knew the password to the computer of his friend at a telecom services’ shop.

He entered the system and made purchases for smartphones and phone plans, using the identities of people whose profiles are uploaded in the system.

He then obtained a total of 16 iPhone 7 Plus devices and sold them for 20 percent less than their market value.

Investigations went underway after several people complained that they were notified by telecom companies to pay overdue payments for plans they said they never purchased.

The suspect was identified, arrested and admitted during questioning of the forgery charges. – Translated from the Arabic press