Filipino labor attache recalled by Manila

KUWAIT: Acting Philippines labor attache to Kuwait Angelita Narvaez was recalled yesterday by the Philippines Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III, after a Filipina was executed by Kuwaiti authorities for killing her employer’s daughter and another Filipina was beaten to death by her employer on the same day – Jan 25. Narvaez was recalled a few days before her three-year stint ends on Feb 14.

“I did the job well to the best of my abilities. I served Filipinos in Kuwait with all my heart and if the price of serving the community with all honestly and wholeheartedly is a recall order, so be it. I accept this and will face the investigation,” Narvaez said “While I feel bad about it, I respect the decision of our secretary of labor. I will go back home with my head high because as far as I know, I have always been very transparent with everyone,” she said. “People can vouch for my performance – I followed the mandate given to us by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.”

Narvaez said she never refused anyone asking for help. “I opened my office to all cases. If I have any shortcomings, I ask for understanding, as we all have limitations. But I did not make any excuses not to perform and do my duty to help our compatriots,” stressed Narvaez.

‘Lack of concern’

Philippines Secretary Bello ordered Narvaez’s recall for alleged negligence and lack of concern for the welfare of OFWs in her jurisdiction. In a statement to local media yesterday in Manila, Bello said: “I issued a recall order for Narvaez for her inaction and lack of concern for our overseas Filipino workers.” Bello said Narvaez failed to inform him of the case of Amy Capulong Santiago when he flew to Kuwait on Jan 26. “Santiago died on January 25. I was there on January 26, and Narvaez did not inform me about Santiago’s tragic fate,” Bello said. Santiago was the victim of abuse and mistreatment. “Narvaez, in effect, misled the Secretary of the Department of Labor by concealing that information,” Bello charged.

He also complained that Narvaez deliberately prevented him from meeting OFWs at the embassy shelter. “I was told by an OFW who returned from Kuwait that there are about 100 Filipino workers on the second floor. She hid them from me,” Bello said. “She is therefore recalled and her case will be investigated by Manila.”

In defense, Narvaez said she is ready to face any investigation by her department (International Labor Affairs Bureau) for the alleged negligence. “Amy Capulong Santiago died on January 25. Our beloved Secretary of Labor came to Kuwait on January 26. Amy died on the night of January 25. The following day our dear secretary of labor came. At that time, there was no report about the death of Amy, so how can I relay news that I haven’t got yet,” she explained.

Runaway maids

As to the issue of ‘hiding’ 100 more runaway housemaids when Bello visited the shelter, Narvaez claimed “it never happened.” “We never hide any of the runaways. When the secretary of labor came, all the 200 plus runaway housemaids were there attending the meet and greet with the secretary. I’ve never hidden any of them,” she said.

According to Narvaez, the so-called 100 ‘hidden’ runaway housemaids could be those at Kuwait’s Resource Center in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh. “They are not being hidden. Those are assistance to the nationals unit (ATNU) cases and they are all being cared for by the Kuwaiti government. Yes, they are kept separately because they have ATNU cases to be resolved before they are allowed to leave the country,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bello said he had discussed the situation of Filipino household service workers with Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Philippines Musaed Saleh Ahmal Al-Thwaikh during the latter’s visit to the DOLE office. There were no immediate details on what they discussed, although the Philippines is considering a temporary suspension on sending domestic helpers to Kuwait.

By Ben Garcia