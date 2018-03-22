Filipina maid flees abuse

KUWAIT: A Filipina fled to her country’s embassy after escaping the house of her sponsor, who had been allegedly beating her, said security sources, noting embassy officials took her to the hospital to get a medical report with her injuries and then filed a case at a Hawally governorate police station. The maid told police she had a dispute with her sponsor over some domestic matters that developed into an argument, before the sponsor started beating her. A case was filed and the sponsor is being summoned for further investigations.

Maid accused of theft

A female citizen reported that her Filipina housemaid fled the house after allegedly stealing some electrical appliances and valuable goods of a total value of KD 2,000. The sponsor added that when she tried to call the maid, her mobile phone was switched off. A case was filed and a search is on for the maid.

Cop ‘steals’ KD 300

A policeman was referred to investigation over suspicions of swindling an Asian of KD 300. Security sources said the Asian reported that the policeman stopped him and took his ID and an envelope containing KD 800, then told him to follow him to the police station. The man added that the policeman then stopped and returned his belongings including the envelope. When he opened it, he found KD 300 was missing. Further investigations are still in progress.

16 months for killing bro

The criminal court sentenced a citizen to 16 months in prison over charges of deliberately running over his brother and killing him after fighting with him in their family house in Mubarak Al-Kabeer. Separately, a citizen was arrested in Jahra for stabbing a friend with a butcher’s knife, said security sources, noting that the suspect stopped the victim in the middle of the road and argued with him over some unsettled scores before he stabbed him and drove away. – Al-Rai/Al-Anbaa