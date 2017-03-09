Filipina maid absconded after threatening messages

KUWAIT: A Filipina escaped from her sponsor’s house after she was discovered to have written messages threatening to harm her sponsor. The Kuwaiti sponsor checked her maid’s phone and had translated several messages so that she could know what they said. She was surprised to find that the messages included comments by the maid threatening to hurt the sponsor. When she confronted the domestic helper, the woman absconded. The sponsor went to Yarmouk police station and complained.

Maid thief arrested

Police arrested a citizen for “stealing” a maid from her sponsor in Hawally. Police stopped a car with a woman inside who was found wanted by Taima area detectives for the theft of the maid. She was taken to the police station to face legal charges.

Harassers arrested

Capital detectives arrested five citizens who harassed girls in a mall and assaulted a guard, one of the suspects was found wanted to serve a five year jail sentence in drug and fight cases. The five were caught by security guards and kept in a room but were able to escape after beating a guard. The guard lodged a complaint which was referred to detectives who made the arrests.

Driver beats woman

A driver who had a traffic dispute with a lady over the right of way, beat her in Qurain area. The woman, a national, was with her child when the man stopped and beat her before driving off. Detectives are looking for the suspect.