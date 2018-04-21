Filipina kidnapped; Drunk man arrested

KUWAIT: A man kidnapped a Filipina who was feeding chickens in her sponsor’s garden. He pulled up in a car driven by another person. The sponsor was on the balcony watching and was shocked by what he saw, then immediately went to the police station and told them what happened. Police searched the area but failed to find the culprits. The case is being investigated by detectives.

Drunk man arrested

A drunken Indian climbed a traffic lamppost and made himself comfortable there. Traffic police arrested him and took him to Salhiya police station, where he was charged with public drunkenness and damaging state property, Al-Rai reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies